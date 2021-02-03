Lisa opens up on 'strong female characters'

Lisa Ray, who made her Bollywood debut with the romantic thriller 'Kasoor' back in 2001, recently celebrated its anniversary by reminiscing the good old days. She took to her

'Instagram' handle to share excerpts from her interview taken ahead of the film's release.

Ray had shared a still from the film and began her caption with, "Batting for unusual narratives and strong female characters for the past 20+ years."

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the romantic thriller starred Aftab Shivdasani along with Lisa.

In the interview, Ray spoke about her character being modern, progressive and career-oriented, "It was a role that was rarely portrayed by the female protagonist in Hindi movies."

She further said that her role was quite challenging and demanding and had a tremendous scope.

"I feel charged and focused. I'm pushing myself professionally after a long while. There is a high time when I'm doing something that involves discipline and professionalism and at the same time I combine fun and informality. That is what 'Kasoor' is all about - everyone is serious when it comes to working, but the general atmosphere is so congenial that it barely feels like work," read the caption of her post.