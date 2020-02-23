Lindsay to star in 'Cursed'
Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Lindsay Lohan is set to star opposite Mickey Rourke in supernatural thriller Cursed.
The 33-year-old actor is in final negotiations to board the cast of the film which will be directed by Steven R Monroe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ian Holt has penned the screenplay.
The story follows renowned psychiatrist Dr David Elder (Rourke), who teams up with police detective Mary Branigan (Lohan) in a race to stop an escaped psychiatric patient from killing five people held hostage in a remote house.
The project, which will start production in summer, will be produced by Angel Oak Films and Alt House Productions.
