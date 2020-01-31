Linda 'wants to be done with' The Terminator
Los Angeles: Actor Linda Hamilton would be happy to "never return" to The Terminator franchise unless she can star in a stripped down smaller film.
Hamilton, 63, returned to the franchise after nearly three decades for Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019, which received strong reviews at the box office – putting creator James's plans for a trilogy in jeopardy, reports aceshowbiz.com.
She says that she'd be happy to not make another Terminator film, but if plans for a new movie go ahead, she said she should be less risky financially. "I don't know. I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version where so many
millions are not at stake. Today's audience is just
so unpredictable," told Hamilton.
"Well, people don't go to the movies anymore. That's not Hollywood analysis; that just comes out of almost everybody's mouth," she added.
Claiming she doesn't think that she'll return, Hamilton said: "It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So, no, I am not hopeful because
I would really love to be
done."
