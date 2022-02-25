Lilly Singh gets diagnosed with ovarian cysts

YouTuber and television host Lilly Singh took to Instagram and shared that she spent some time in the hospital because of cysts on her ovaries. She wrote that "it hurts and I'm tired."

Lilly shared a video from the hospital and wrote, "Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts. And I'm just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You're going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me in-between periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK…."

She further wrote, "No but actually. It hurts and I'm tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother."

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to the comments section and wrote, "Praying for you."

Lilly Singh is coming out with a book in April titled Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape. "This book captures the personal journey I went on to dive deeper into my life and what I want from it and the result is something I think everyone can learn and benefit from in their lives," she said in a statement.

Be A Triangle is a follow-up to How To Be A Bawse.