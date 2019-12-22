Liam 'happy to be moving on'
Los Angeles: Actor Liam Hemsworth is reportedly enjoying spending time with model Gabriella Brooks, and that the Hunger Games star is "happy to be moving on" amid his divorce from singer-actor Miley Cyrus.
"Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella," a source told usmagazine.com of the 21-year-old Australian model who was spotted having lunch with Liam and his parents in Australia on December 13.
In photos, the actor's parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, were spotted greeting Brooks with hugs and smiles. "His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him," the source added.
The sighting comes two months after Liam was spotted making out with Maddison Brown during a date night in New York on October 11. "Liam and Maddison weren't that serious and were mainly having fun together," the source said. Liam and Cyrus had split in August after being married for almost eight months.
