'Leysa is just very sassy'

Cardi B is all set to make her 'Fast and Furious' franchise debut with 'F9' and not only her fans, but the rapper herself is also super excited about it.

In a new BTS clip of the film, the rapper could be seen discussing her character in the film as well as the story of how she was approached for the famed franchise. In the clip, the rapper teased what the fans can expect from her character, Leysa.

Describing her character, Cardi B said, "I like the fact that I'm representing such a powerful and strong woman."

Further revealing her character's sassy side, the 'Money' singer said, "She is just that sassy."

The BTS clip also showed her rehearsing a scene with Vin from the upcoming film.

Adding about how excited she was to take on the project, Cardi revealed, "I remember when I saw Ludacris in 'Fast and the Furious', then Tego Calderón and Don Omar. It makes the hood have hope. Being around Vin, he is just so nice and so dope. He makes you feel so comfortable. I'm just so excited. He is just such a badass."

Not long after the BTS clip was released, the rapper also took to her 'Twitter' handle to express her excitement as she wrote, "I cannot wait to watch 'Fast and furious 9'. I have not seen my scenes yet! That is the best part about it when you watch the movie and see yourself coming in. I'm so proud of myself. God is good!"