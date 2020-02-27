Letitia Wright to play double role in The Silent Twins

Los Angeles: Black Panther star Letitia Wright will topline Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska's upcoming thriller The Silent Twins.

The film will feature Wright as the real – life story of the identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were locked up in a high – security mental health hospital.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is based on the critically – acclaimed book 'The Silent Twins' by investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace.

The movie will also feature actor Tamara Lawrance in a pivotal role.

The story is about the twin sisters who were entirely silent, communicating only to each other in a private language. Later on, they became obsessed with writing fictions, boys, and crime in their teens but their intense bond ultimately turned into something more dangerous.

The movie is produced by Kindred Spirit, UK management and production banner 42 and Poland's Madants.

Wright, 26, will also serve as executive producer alongside Ewa Puszczynska, Katie Anderson, and others.