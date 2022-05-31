Leslie Mann, Tim Robbins exit Amazon series 'The Power'
Los Angeles: Leslie Mann and Tim Robbins are no longer part of "The Power", a global thriller drama series from Amazon Studios.
Both roles will be recast in the show which is based on Naomi Alderman's best-selling novel of the same name, reported Deadline.
Mann was cast as the lead Margot Cleary-Lopez in October 2019 and Robbins boarded the project in Rainn Wilson's place who was initially cast as male lead Daniel Dandon. "The Office" star Wilson had left the show after filming was delayed in the wake of the pandemic-induced shutdown.
When Robbins signed on, the role of Daniel was switched from a series regular to a recurring guest star. It will remain that way as the part is being recast.
"The Power" is set in a world where all teenage girls across the globe suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will. They soon learn they can awaken the power in older women as well, and soon enough every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different.
Democrat Margot Cleary-Lopez is the mayor of Seattle and a rising star in the political world, and Daniel Dandon is the self-righteous Republican governor of Washington state and a constant thorn in her side.
The 10-episode series is produced by Sister and directed by Reed Morano of "The Handmaid's Tale" fame.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Farooq appears before ED in money laundering case31 May 2022 7:52 AM GMT
Satyendar Jain arrest: Sibal says PMLA 'weapon' that often serves not...31 May 2022 7:47 AM GMT
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam31 May 2022 6:41 AM GMT
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson31 May 2022 6:26 AM GMT
Netflix releases first stills from Leonard Bernstein biopic 'Maestro'31 May 2022 6:20 AM GMT