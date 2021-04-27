Leonardo to star in English remake of 'Another Round'

Los Angeles: 'Another Round', which recently bagged an Oscar for 'Best International Feature Film', is all set for an English-language remake with actor Leonardo DiCaprio likely to play Mads Mikkelsen's role.

The rights to the Danish film, directed by Thomas Vinterberg, were acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson's 'Appian Way', 'Endeavor Content' and Brad Weston's 'Makeready', with DiCaprio set to star as Martin, reported 'Deadline'.

The story of the Oscar-winning film revolves around four middle-aged friends who have lost interest in their teaching job. One day, they decide to experiment with drinking during the day to get their inspiration back. Mikkelsen played history teacher Martin in the movie.

Vinterberg was reportedly interested in the idea of DiCaprio taking on the role of schoolteacher Martin, which paved the way for the deal.

'Another Round' has been one of the most loved films internationally since its world premiere at the 'Toronto International Film Festival' in September 2020.

At the Oscars ceremony, Vinterberg dedicated the film to his 19-year-old daughter Ida, who died in a car accident just days into the filming.

"We wanted to make a film that celebrates life. Four days into shooting the impossible happens - an accident on a highway took my daughter away. We miss her and I love her," the director said while accepting the trophy.

'Another Round' also stars Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, Magnus Millang, Maria Bonnevie and Susse Wold.