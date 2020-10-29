'Laxmmi Bomb' makers served legal notice

There is fresh trouble for Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Days before the film's release on an OTT platform, the makers reportedly received a legal notice from 'Karni Sena'. The organisation is demanding a change in title.

'Laxmmi Bomb', starring Akshay and Kiara Advani in the lead roles is scheduled to release on November 9 on 'Disney+ Hotstar'. The film centers around Akshay's character who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person.

According to a report, the legal notice was sent by advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra on behalf of 'Shri Rajput Karni Sena'. As per the notice, 'Laxmmi Bomb' was being considered 'derogatory' and 'offensive' to Goddess Laxmi by the Hindu community. It further claimed that the makers had 'deliberately' used the title 'Laxmmi Bomb' with the sole purpose of lowering the 'dignity' of and to show 'disrespect' towards the goddess. It added that the name sends out a wrong message to the society at large towards

the 'ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion'.

Speaking about the experience, Akshay had said, During the initial days of the shoot, my 'sari' would often unwrap by itself while shooting. I was not able to move properly Thanks to my

costume designer who would come to my rescue in every break to rearrange the plaits and balance the 'pallu'."