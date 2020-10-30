'Laxmmi Bomb' is now titled 'Laxmii'

The title of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb' got changed to 'Laxmii'.

"New development is doing rounds that 'Laxmmi Bomb' title has been changed. Now the new title is 'Laxmii'," trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news.

It was reported that the makers of the film changed the name of the film after several Hindu outfits protested against the title 'Laxmmi Bomb' by alleging that it hurt religious sentiments and was an insult to Goddess Laxmi. 'Karni Sena' had reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers of the film by demanding a change in the title. According to several media reports, 'Laxmmi Bomb' went for its censor certificate and after a discussion with the 'Central Board of Film Certification' (CBFC), the makers decided to change the

title to 'Laxmii', in consideration of the sentiments of its viewers.

'Laxmii' is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Tamil film 'Kanchana', which was directed by Raghava Lawrence. Earlier in an interview, the director said that he changed the title from 'Kanchana' to 'Laxmmi Bomb' to 'appeal' the Hindi audience.

Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a man who is possessed by a transgender ghost in the new film 'Laxmii'.