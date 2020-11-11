'Laxmii' falls prey to piracy

Akshay Kumar's recent release 'Laxmii' started making the headlines for more than one reason. The Raghava Lawrence directorial horror-comedy, which was released on OTT platforms recently, brought the 'Khiladi Kumar' in an unusual avatar as he was seen donning a 'saree' for the first time on screen. While the movie opened up with mixed reviews from the audience, the media reports suggested that 'Laxmii' fell prey to piracy and got leaked by the piracy giant 'Tamilrockers'.

According to media reports, the horror-comedy was leaked within 24 hours of its premiere on the digital platform. It was reported that the movie was leaked in HD print and was made available for free download on the website. To note, the movie was one of the biggest releases on the digital platform. For the uninitiated, 'Laxmii', which was Akshay's first release of the year, made its way to digital release given the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, following which the theatres witnessed a shutdown for a couple of months.

Movie 'Laxmii' happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the 2011 release Tamil film 'Kanchana'. Apart from Akshay and Sharad, the movie also features Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead.