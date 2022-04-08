Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth board Netflix romance 'Lonely Planet'

Los Angeles: Oscar winner Laura Dern and actor Liam Hemsworth are attached to star in Netflix's romance drama movie "Lonely Planet".

According to Deadline, "Unbelievable" writer-creator Susannah Grant is writing and directing the project for the streaming platform.

The film is billed as a love story set in Morocco.

Details regarding the plot are being kept under wraps.

Grant is also producing alongside Sarah Timberman and Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions. Kira Goldberg is serving as creative lead for Netflix.

Dern's other upcoming films are Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World Dominion", Florian Zeller's drama "The Son", and Justin Kurzel's sci-fi drama "Morning".

Hemsworth will next be seen "Poker", directed by actor-filmmaker Russell Crowe.