Launch of 'The Meghalayan Age Store'

To encourage the promotion of art, culture, and lifestyle of the people of Meghalaya, the Government of Meghalaya has devised a concept of 'The Meghalayan Age Store'. The store was inaugurated on December 9, by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Textiles and Commerce and Industries in the presence of Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya. This platform will enable the artisans and farmers of the State to reach out to the upper echelons of patrons in India and abroad.