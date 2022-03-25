Lara Dutta tests positive for COVID-19; BMC seals her Bandra home

Bollywood star Lara Dutta has contracted COVID-19, following which the BMC authorities sealed her home as they declared the area as a 'micro containment zone'.

According to a source's revelation, only Lara contracted the virus in her family.

On the work front, she was last seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' with Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she even did a few projects on digital platforms including 'Hiccups and Hookups', 'Hundred' and 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'.



