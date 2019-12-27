Lakshya actor Kushal found hanging at home

Mumbai: Actor Kushal Punjabi, who appeared in films such as Kaal and Lakshya as well as the reality show 'Fear Factor', was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Friday, police said. He was 42.

Punjabi, whose body was found by his parents around 2 am, left behind a suicide note in which he said nobody should be held responsible for his death, a police official said.

His parents went to his home in Alstic Building on St Andrews Road after he did not pick up his phone, officials said.

"He was found dead by his parents around 2 am on Friday. His parents reached his building after he did not pick up their calls. He left a one-and-a-half page suicide note..." senior police inspector from Bandra police station Vijay Lakshmi Hiremath said.