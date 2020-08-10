'Laal Singh Chaddha' to release on Christmas 2021

Actor Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' got delayed by an entire year. The film, originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release, will now release in theatres on Christmas 2021.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to 'Twitter' to make the announcement. He wrote, "New release date of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will now release on Christmas 2021. The film also co-stars Mona Singh. It is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir, Kiran Rao and 'Viacom18 Studios'."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a remake of the Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump', starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film was in production when the Coronavirus pandemic halted shooting abruptly. Recently, pictures of Aamir from Turkey had emerged online. The actor is reportedly planning to recommence filming there. The photos showed him posing with fans and wearing a blue face mask.

Aamir had announced 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in a media interaction on his birthday in 2019. "I have always loved 'Forrest Gump' as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family. It's a wonderful film so I really like it," he had said. The film was scheduled to be filmed in dozens of locations around India.

Describing the character, Aamir had said, "This character is very lovable. He is someone you immediately empathise with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly, then it is a different game. As a written character, it is such that you would fall in love with him straightaway."