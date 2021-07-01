LA court maintains Jamie as Britney's co-conservator

Britney Spears and her team's efforts to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship proved to be unsuccessful.

According to the report of 'E! News', a Superior Court judge in Los Angeles denied the request made by the pop star's lawyer to remove Jamie Spears as his daughter's co-conservator that was signed on June 30.

Jamie Spears was named co-conservator of Britney's estate and person in 2008, with wealth management firm 'Bessemer Trust Company' that joined him in 2020 as co-conservator of the estate. According to documents, the conservator's request to suspend Jamie immediately as 'Bessmer Trust Company' of California, N.A. took over as sole conservator of the estate and was rejected.

The decision was followed by Britney's emotional appeal at the court hearing about her conservatorship on June 23. She remarked that her father was highly critical of her and allegedly loved to control her to hurt his daughter.

According to the report of the same news agency, Jamie had filed a petition and filed for an investigation into Britney's allegations of ill-treatment against her conservatorship on June 29. In the document, Jamie claimed that he had not managed his daughter's personal or medical affairs for the past two years.