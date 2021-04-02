Kylie makes a donation for cancer struck kids

The beauty mogul and 'Kylie Skin' founder Kylie Jenner recently helped cancer struck children by helping with aid for their treatment.

The 23-year-old makeup mogul and reality star donated 500,000 million to help build a new lounge space at the 'Monroe Carell Jr Children's Hospital' at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. Kylie's donation, along with money from rockers Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend's 'Teen Cancer America' will build the 'Hey, I'm Here For You Teen Lounge' in honour of Kylie's close friend Harry Hudson.

Harry has been a longtime close friend to Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Back in 2013, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. In 2017, Kylie announced that she would celebrate her birthday that year by raising funds for 'Teen Cancer America' through the sales of her 'Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection'.

"I am so grateful for Kylie's friendship and the impact she has had on my life and my cancer journey," Harry said in a press release via 'People'.

He added, "She has always been there for me and together we wanted to figure out a way to be there for other young people who are battling this disease."

"With the help of 'Teen Cancer America', we were able to contribute the first 'Hey, I'm Here For You Teen Lounge' at 'Children's Hospital' at Vanderbilt, which is a comfortable space for young people undergoing treatment to pursue their passions. This is a full-circle moment for me and I am excited to continue growing my partnership with 'Children's Hospital' at Vanderbilt and TCA," he said further.