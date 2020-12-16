Kylie becomes the highest-paid celebrity of 2020

American media personality, socialite and model Kylie Jenner topped Forbes' annual list as the highest-paid celebrities of 2020. According to 'dailymail.co.uk', the 23-year-old model topped the list with a whopping $590 million that she earned in 2019. Kanye West came second in the list with $170 million.

Majority of Jenner's earnings of the year came from the sale of 51 percent of her 'Kylie Cosmetics' company to the publicly-traded 'Coty'. She earned $600 million from the sale, with 'Forbes' adding she pocketed $540 million pretax.

As of December 15, Kanye West's earnings of $170 million pushed his 'real-time net worth' to $1.3 billion. He also inked a high-profile deal with sneaker-maker 'Adidas', with 'new information' about the deal convincing Forbes to brand him a billionaire, reported 'dailymail.co.uk'.

The rest of the top 10 influential people on the 'Forbes'

list is comprised largely of athletes.