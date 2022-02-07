KVIC's 'Honey Mission' sets a new milestone

In a new milestone for the 'Honey Mission' program being run by 'Khadi and Village Industries Commission' (KVIC), the Embassy of the United States in New Delhi has decided to send its gardeners to KVIC for beekeeping training. The training of 28 gardeners of the US Embassy began on February 7 at KVIC's training



centre at Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat in New Delhi. These gardeners will be trained in two batches of 14 gardeners each. The training will conclude on February 18.

To begin with, these gardeners will be provided a five-day basic training in beekeeping. The training program will include 30 percent theory and 70 percent practical sessions that will be conducted at the KVIC's apiary at Rajghat.

During the training, these gardeners will be taught the handling of honeybees, multiplication of bee colonies, extraction of honey, maintenance and upkeep of bee boxes, how to protect the bees from the predatory birds and more. These trained gardeners will keep bee boxes in the premises of the US Embassy, which will not only provide fresh honey to the officials but also contribute significantly to the protection of the environment in the surroundings.

Chairman of KVIC, Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed this decision of the US Embassy and said the trained gardeners of the US Embassy will

further motivate others to take up beekeeping activities for the larger benefit of the environment.

"Despite Delhi having an abundance of flora that can provide nectar and pollen to the honeybees, there is no beekeeping activity in the city. I would urge the people of Delhi to set up at least two bee boxes in their lawns/gardens. This will not only provide fresh honey but also play a major role in protecting the ecology of the city," Saxena said.

KVIC launched the 'Honey Mission' in 2017 to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of 'Sweet Kranti' in the country. Under the program, KVIC has so far distributed 1.60 lakh bee boxes across the country to the farmers, Adivasis, women and unemployed youths, which has not only increased honey production but also infused self-sustainability among the marginalised sections. So far, more than 45,000 employment opportunities have been created under 'Honey Mission'.