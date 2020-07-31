KVIC'S Exquisitely handcrafted products

'Khadi and Village Industries Commission' has added new products to its online inventory. Apart from the 'Khadi' Masks, exquisite fabric like muslin, Dupion silk, denim, Ikat, limited edition of 'Khadi Vichar Vastra' by Ritu Beri and a wide range of herbal soaps and papad are available for online sale.

"'Khadi' imbibes self-reliance and so do our artisans. On call of the nation, they re-trained themselves to stitch face masks, an exquisite product made of handcrafted fine 'Khadi' fabric. These masks are skin-friendly and come at zero cost to the environment. It made our artisans 'aatmanirbhar'. Let us breathe with 'Khadi' masks. Promote 'Make in India' to empower artisans," says Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman of 'KVIC'.