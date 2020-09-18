KVIC creates 1500 jobs in 10 Indian cities

Khadi and Village Industries Commission' (KVIC) extended the benefits of various employment generation schemes to nearly 1500 persons in 10 Indian cities to celebrate 'Sewa Diwas' on September 17, which marked the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From Arunachal Pradesh on the North Eastern Frontier to Bikaner on the Western Border and from Chandigarh and New Delhi in the North to Madurai and Coimbatore down South, 'KVIC' organised 14 programs to expand the ambit of its welfare projects to create local employment.

Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Pratap Chandra Sarangi inaugurated 'SFURTI Cluster' of 500 artisans for making hand-knotted carpets in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

'KVIC' Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena launched six different programs in Varanasi - the Parliamentary constituency of the Prime Minister that includes the first 'Footwear Training cum Production Center' in Varanasi for leather artisans (mochi) in collaboration with the 'Central Footwear Training Institute' (CFTI), Agra. He distributed six innovative cycle-mounted tea/coffee selling units under 'Project DigniTEA' that will enable tea-sellers to earn a respectable livelihood while selling tea/coffee hygienically.

He also distributed electric potter wheels to 300 'kumhar' families under 'Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana'; 200 bee boxes to 20 farmers families under 'Honey Mission'; six hand-operated 'agarbatti' making machines at Sewapuri Block in Varanasi under the 'Khadi Agarbatti Aatmanirbhar Mission' while also launching the plantation of 100 saplings of 'Bambusa Tulda'.

In the scenic village of Chullyu in Arunachal Pradesh, Saxena inaugurated state's first 'Silk Training cum Production Center' that will create local employment to artisans and increase the production of local Silk.

'KVIC' renovated a dilapidated government school building to develop the 'Silk Training cum Production Center'.

Seeking to empower local artisans, 'KVIC' Chairman distributed new model 'charkha' in Rajasthan's Bikaner district and Kovilpatti in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, to provide 'khadi' artisans with a better marketing opportunity, the organisation inaugurated two 'khadi' sales outlets in Barkhedi in Bhopal and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu respectively.