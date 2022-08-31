Kunal Kemmu set to direct 'Madgaon Express'

Excel Entertainment has always been a hub of many big talents who has given some of the most top-notch cinematic wonders to the audience. While this talent hub is constantly touching new skies with its amazing content and brilliant artistic genius, Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is all set to take his first step into the world of direction with 'Excel'.

While taking to his social media on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor brought this announcement to his fans about his directorial venture with 'Excel' with the film named 'Madgaon Express'.

"Ganpati Bappa moriya! As all good things begin with his name, I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream, flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to Ritesh, Farhan and Rucha at 'Excel Entertainment' for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With joined hands and a bowed head, I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa as I introduce 'Madgaon Express'," he wrote.