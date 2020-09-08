Kubbra reacts to Kangana getting Y-plus protection

Actor Kubbra Sait wanted to know if her taxes have in any way contributed to Kangana Ranaut's police protection. In response to a news report announcing that the 'Manikarnika' star would receive Y-plus security cover ahead of her visit to Mumbai, Kubbra wrote, "Just checking. Is it going out my taxes?"

Kubbra was recently blocked on 'Twitter' by Kangana. She reacted to the development by tweeting in shock, "Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are 'katti' and she did not even tell me. I told her that it is not personal bro!"

Kangana was accorded Y-plus security by the Union home ministry, as her war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut heated up. After the actor compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the leader hit back to Ranaut in an editorial.

Addressing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Kangana had said she was afraid of living in Mumbai. Her comments were condemned by Sanjay Raut, who said that he will not allow her to set foot in Maharashtra. The actor took to 'Twitter' to thank home minister Amit Shah.

Actor Swara Bhasker had also commented on the topic, when a 'Twitter' user wrote to her that she should consider getting protection, considering the sustained threats she receives on social media. The 'Veere Di Wedding' star responded, "Thank you Nazma, but no. I would rather say that taxpayers' money should be used for real issues, like development or malnutrition."

Previously, Kubbra had reported Kangana's 'Twitter' account, back when it was operated by her team. On August 10, Kubbra had written on the social media that she would support the suspension of the 'Panga' star's account.

"I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if 'Twitter India' sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no?" she had written.

Kangana's team had responded by sharing a picture of the actor with Kubbra: "Dear Kubbra Sait, you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues, which can be called positive. What damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?