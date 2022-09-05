KRK arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours

Kamaal R Khan was taken into custody by Versova Police for allegedly 'demanding sexual favours and holding the complainant's hand' in the first week of January 2019. The Versova cops arrested the self-proclaimed film critic on September 3 and presented him in the Bandra court on September 4.

The police told the media that Kamaal Rashid Khan has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Reportedly, the complainant, who is an actor, singer and fitness model, told the cops that she met Khan in 2017 at a party where he introduced himself as a producer. She further told that Khan said that he would give her the lead role featuring Emraan Hashmi. Khan also made explicit comments about her over the phone.

In her complaint, she told that KRK flashed at her and tried to have sex with her when she visited his bungalow in January 2019. First, she told the incident her friend who told her that if she registers a complaint, her career might get in trouble.

In 2021, when another friend asked her to reach out to the police, she filed an FIR at Versova police station. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult a woman's modesty).

Khan's lawyer argued that the complainant approached the police 18 months after the incident and the allegations made by her are not true. The cops answered stating that they tried to track down Khan's location but were not able to.

As per the information, Khan, on September 1, landed at the Mumbai airport after which he was apprehended.