Kriti tests COVID-19 positive

The 'Raabta' star was in Chandigarh shooting with Rajkummar Rao for an upcoming film Raabta' star Kriti Sanon reportedly tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. However, the Bollywood actor did not confirm or deny her health update. According to a report, Kriti was in

Chandigarh shooting with

Rajkummar Rao for an upcoming film.

A celebrity photographer also shared a photo of the actor on 'Instagram' account with 'COVID +' written on it.

The celebrity photographer wrote: "Call it bad luck in spite of taking all safety measures. She recently returned from Chandigarh, where she was shooting for an upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao. She even told us that she would not remove her mask even for a second."

Incidentally, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor also recently tested positive for COVID-19. They were in Chandigarh on an outdoor schedule for the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.