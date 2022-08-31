Kriti Sanon's mother didn't allow her to do 'Lust Stories'

Kriti Sanon has carved her path in Hindi cinema ever since she made her debut with 'Heropanti' in 2014. Although she had completed her B.tech from New Delhi and had three job offers in hand, she decided to take a leap of faith and move to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. But, still, the actor recently revealed that she seeks her mother's approval before signing a film.

Kriti, who recently appeared on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee with Karan' along with Tiger Shroff, her first co-star, revealed that she has said no to a few roles because her mother, Geeta Sanon, a professor at Delhi University, didn't approve of them. This included Netflix's 'Lust Stories' which was offered to her by Karan and later went to Kiara Advani. The film was celebrated for embracing female sexuality.

In the show, Sanon said, "My mom said no to your (Karan Johar) role because she was not comfortable with the nature of the script, given that its focus was only on sensual scenes. That is why she said it is better not to do it." Karan's segment in the 2018 anthology 'Lust Stories' had a scene where the female lead had a loud orgasm in front of her family members.

Kriti also explained that the reason for her taking approval from her mother is an outcome of her middle-class upbringing.

"I come from a middle-class family and for them, controversial themes like these can be a little shocking. But I don't always ask my mother," she said on the show.

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in 'Ganapath', her first out-and-out action film.