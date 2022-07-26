Korean star Ji Sung opens up on playing twins in 'Adamas'

New Delhi: Popular Korean actor Ji Sung on Tuesday said playing twin brothers in the upcoming drama "Adamas" was a "completely different" experience as compared to his role of a man with dissociative identity disorder in "Kill Me, Heal Me".

"Adamas" revolves around prosecutor Ha Woo-sin and bestselling mystery novelist Song Su-hyun, both played by Ji, who are on a quest to uncover the conspiracy that saw their father imprisoned for a murder he didn't commit.

In 2015 hit K-drama "Kill Me, Heal Me", the actor essayed the role of third-generation business heir who develops dissociative identity disorder in the aftermath of several life-threatening traumatic events.

"This was a completely different role because those seven characters were multiple identities in one person. So, to me, each of those characters were different. But this one was (about playing) twin brothers and I wanted to approach this as the same person. So, these two are very similar and almost the same people but with slight differences, so I had to pay attention to those nuances. That was quite a challenge. I really fell in love with both the characters," Ji said during a virtual global press conference held in Seoul.

Old wounds are ripped open after 22 years when twin brothers Ha Woo-sin and Song Su-hyeon discover that their biological father was unfairly convicted and framed for the murder of their stepfather.

"Determined to expose the truth, the twins will use their collective skillsets to seek out the real murderer while also tracking down ADAMAS - a blood-covered diamond arrow that is the key to unravelling the entire conspiracy," read the official synopsis of the show.

Series director Park Seung-woo, known for shows such as "Kairos" and "I Am Not a Robot", described "Adamas" as a genre-defying drama.

"It's actually quite a different series and it's difficult to use just one adjective. There's the mystery thriller element, the other element is action and there's kind of a noir element to it as well. I would say this is the hybrid form of many different genres," he added.

"Adamas", set to start streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar from Wednesday, also features "Crash Landing on You" star Seo Ji-hye, "Squid Game" star Heo Sung-tae and Lee Soo-kyung of "Law School" fame.

Seo plays Eun Hye Soo, daughter-in-law of Haesong Group's CEO, who is trying to ruin the company.

The actor praised the script, penned by Choi Tae-gang, and said she completely followed the director's vision.

"Each character has a secret and the secrets are revealed as the plot unfolds. My character is someone who is full of mysteries and secrets. So, I tried to kind of embody that in my daily life, being secretive at home even when we were not shooting," she added.

Heo, popular for his bulky badmen characters in "Squid Game" and "Beyond Evil", said he got an opportunity to play the "refined and charismatic" role with Choi Tae-sung. Choi is the general security manager for Haesongwon, residence of Haesong Group's chairman.

"I want to imbibe that charisma. I'm not a charismatic person, so sometimes it's difficult for me. Chief Choi is probably the most sophisticated character I've ever played. So, thank you director for this amazing opportunity," he added.

Park said he consciously chose Seo to play Chief Choi in "Adamas" as he wanted the audience to see him in a new light.

"In 'Squid Game' or other films, his characters have been very strong and villainous. But I thought, wouldn't it be nice if I can give him that character who is not the villain? We had a conversation and his level of understanding of the character is very high. He's very proactive. We were definitely on the same page about the characterisation. We had fun talking about the character," the director said.

Lee, who plays reporter Kim Seo-hee, said the viewers are up for an "unexpected ride" with the show.

"I kept asking the director who the real killer was and all I can say is it is very unexpected. You can never really see what's coming," she added.

"Adamas" is backed by CJ ENM's production powerhouse Studio Dragon.