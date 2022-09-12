Koffee with Karan 7 - Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor share marriage wisdom

Hotstar Specials' 'Koffee with Karan' season seven is candidly taking viewers a step closer to the secrets of celebrities week after week. In its eleventh episode, the conversations turn steamy as the superstar and versatile actor, Anil Kapoor and box-office heartthrob Varun Dhawan, keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships and competition in the industry. Delivering laughter by the dozen, the duo proves that being 'filmi' is what defines them best.

Uncannily, the guests were seen broaching the controversial subject of emotional and sexual infidelity. The two stars vehemently opposed either form, with Varun Dhawan reminding Karan Johar that he has no room for such misconduct owing to a new addition to his life who can alert his wife about his wrongdoings.

"If I cheat on my wife, my dog will bark and let her know!" said the star with an animated woof in the end.