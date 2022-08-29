Koffee with Karan 7 - SOTY was Kriti Sanon's first film audition

The manifestation game has been going strong in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Koffee with Karan' season seven. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Pandey to Sidharth Malhotra, stars are not shying away from naming who resides in their heart. In the season's ninth episode, the couch will bring together two stars who started as debutants together but have now carved a niche name in the hearts of viewers.

This week, Tiger Shroff will grace the couch alongside his former co-star and gorgeously talented Kriti Sanon. The duo will make viewers' hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions and never-before-heard conjectures.

Koffee with Karan 7's upcoming episode will reveal several unknown facts about one of Bollywood's beloved films, 'Student of the Year'. From scenes that never made it to the film to the show's iconic host and the film's director Karan Johar revealing his doubts about the film, in the latest episode, viewers will learn how the film had decided on the fate of yet another star, Kriti Sanon.

The actor, who would be seen revealing how SOTY was her very first film audition, shared: "This was right when I had started modelling. It was my career's very first film audition and I was asked to dance to 'Bahara' and some scenes from 'Wake Up Sid'. I was horrible back then."

Sanon also mentioned that she was ill-prepared for the film and that she held no hard feelings toward the film's lead, Alia Bhatt.