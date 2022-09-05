Koffee with Karan 7 - Katrina shares a solution to the 'suhaag raat' conundrum

Glamour and fashion are embedded hard in the DNA of Hotstar Specials' 'Koffee with Karan' season seven, with celebrities bringing not just their wardrobe A-game, but also the signature enigma. It is what crowns them as a diva and the audience to go fida!

In the tenth episode of the season, the glamour game skyrockets as superstar Katrina Kaif graces the couch with her co-stars and the heartthrobs, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Marking the season's first trio, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests and the concept of 'suhaag raat'. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache.

With Bollywood witnessing an array of weddings, discussions of 'suhaag raat' can never be far away from the 'Koffee with Karan' couch. While Alia Bhatt dismissed the concept of 'suhaag raat' as a myth, recently married Katrina Kaif, shared a smarter solution for tired couples to follow.

"It does not always have to be a 'suhaag raat'. It can also be a 'suhaag din'," reasoned the superstar.

Having been made under the production of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's 'Excel Entertainment', the upcoming adventure comedy 'Phone Bhoot' with a horror twist will see starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.