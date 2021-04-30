In a recent exclusive conversation with 'Vanity Fair', Hollywood actor Elliot Page got candid about her decision to come out. The 34-year-old 'Umbrella Academy' star opened up about his coming out journey, saying that he had always known his true gender.

"All transgender people are so different and my story is just my story. But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100%, I was a boy," Elliot said.

He added, "I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them 'Jason'. Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am and who I knew myself to be."

"I just could not understand when I would be told, 'No, you are not. No, you cannot be that when you are older'," Elliot recalled.

He further said, "You feel it. Now I'm finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am and it is so beautiful and extraordinary and there is a grief to it in a way."

It was in December 2020 that Page felt comfortable in telling his truth to his fans as he shared a post on his 'Instagram' handle announcing his pronouns are he/they.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here and to have arrived at this place in my life, I cannot begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," his post read.

At the time, he received support from his wife Emma Portner but revealed several weeks later that they had been separated for months.