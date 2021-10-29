Kit Harington excited on reuniting with GOT co-star

With Eternals, Kit Harington has jumped from a big franchise, Game of Thrones, to another big franchise — Marvel Cinematic Universe. And with him is his GoT co-star, Richard Madden.

The two British actors played the roles of half-brothers in the HBO show. While Madden essayed was the trueborn son of Lord Eddard Stark of Winterfell, Robb Stark, Harington played Jon Snow, which was introduced as Eddard's bastard son with another woman. Later, he was revealed to be Aegon Targaryen, son of Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, Eddard's sister.

Harington and Madden did not get to shared a lot of screen time in GoT as their character's journeys diverged to opposite directions and Robb died before they could reunite.

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke, who essayed Daenerys Targaryen in GoT, is also technically in MCU now. She is part of the cast of upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion.

Eternals also stars Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh,

Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Thus far, the film has received mixed critical reviews. At the time of writing, the film holds a score of 61 per cent on review aggregation

site Rotten Tomatoes, which is

the lowest for any MCU film. The critical consensus reads, "An ambitious superhero epic that soars slightly

more often than it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing — and occasionally confounding — new directions."