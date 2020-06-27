KISS Provides 2nd Phase Food & Study Materials to its 30000 Students

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has provided second phase dried food items and study materials to its 30000 students on Friday.



Earlier, the students were sent back to their homes in their respective villages due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, they were provided Flattened Rice, Sugar, Dal, Biscuit, Soap, Textbooks and allied study materials at their doorsteps. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, who has always put the education of these tribal students above everything else, arranged for the study materials and dried food items to be provided at the students' doorsteps. The students will be provided with dried food items and study materials every month till their come back to KISS, said Dr. Samanta.

In fact, KISS Management has been continuing its best possible measures to provide teaching to all KISS students by means of Digital Technology like Online, Smart-phones and through Kalinga TV.