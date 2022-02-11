Kim gets candid about life after split with Kanye West

In a new sit-down with 'Vogue', Kim Kardashian spoke it all out. The KUWTK alum, in the interview, opened up about her life post-filing for divorce with estranged husband Kanye West. Kimberly shared her state of mind and her thoughts about starting the fourth decade of her life after dissolving her marriage of six years.

During the chat, Kim shared that in her 40s, she wants to focus on herself as she said, "For so long, I did what made other people happy.

"And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good," she added.

Although the Kardashian sister is aware that this thought process will change her life, she admitted, "Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it is important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I have chosen myself. I think it is okay to choose you."

The KKW mogul also shared her goals for her life after turning 40 and explained, "My 40s are about being 'Team Me'. I'm going to eat well. I'm going to work out. I'm going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy."

"I'm going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I do not want to see something on 'Instagram'," she added.

Kim also mentioned her ride-or-die sister Khloe

and said, "Khloe came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, 'Post and ghost'."