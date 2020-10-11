Kim donates USD 1 million to 'Armenia Fund'

Los Angeles: Reality-TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian pledged USD 1 million to the 'Armenia Fund' amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, whose late father Robert Kardashian was of Armenian descent, shared the news in an 'Instagram' video recently.

"I'm so honoured to be part of this global effort to support the 'Armenia Fund'. I have been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance," she said.

She added, "I will be donating one million to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating a few bucks, every bit helps."

The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began on September 27, 2020 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

The fund will support the humanitarian organisation dedicated to helping those in Armenia and the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh.

Kim's sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also raised awareness for the organisation and urged their fans to donate.