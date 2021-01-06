Kim and Kanye to head for divorce

According to several international websites, reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are ready to call their marriage quits. While both of them are yet to release a statement, reports from 'People' and 'E! News' made the revelation that Kim and Kanye are separating after six years of marriage and eight years of togetherness.

A source further revealed to 'E! News' that Kim and Kanye had only met for the sake of their four kids - North West (7), Saint West (5), Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (20 months) - in the last few months. They had been also living separately and did not spend much time together as a married couple.

Kim is also doing her best that the path ahead is not a tumultuous one for their kids and that is why she had been taking her time to file for a divorce. As per an insider's information, the reality star wants to make the 'right decision' for her kids. As for Kanye, he 'knows the inevitable will happen' and that the divorce might be 'coming soon'.

"Kim knows the marriage is over. She has known for a while," said an insider.