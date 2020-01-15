'Kick 2' will happen in December 2021: Sajid Nadiadwala

Mumbai: Kick 2, starring superstar Salman Khan, will release in December 2021, director Sajid Nadiadwala has revealed.

Nadiadwala said he will soon finish the script of the much-awaited sequel to 2014 blockbuster Kick.

But before Kick 2 hits the screens, Salman and Nadiadwala will return for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, slated for Eid 2021 release.

"I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels just like our Judwaa days back then. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned," the filmmaker said in a statement.