Kiara roped in as brand ambassador for 'Senco Gold and Diamonds'

'Senco Gold and Diamonds', one of India's largest jewellery retail chains, has signed Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as their brand ambassador. She will be promoting the entire gold jewellery range of the brand. 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' also unveiled their new campaign titled 'Now is the time' featuring Kiara.



Kiara Advani, who has joined the likes of Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone and others as the recipient of the 'Smita Patil Memorial Global Award' under the 'Best Actor' category, embodies this vibrant spirit of 'Now' perfectly. She has carved a place for herself as one of the most promising stars in a short period and since starting her acting career in Bollywood in 2014, she has delivered hits like 'Shershaah', 'Good Newwz', 'Kabir Singh' and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

The 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' campaign, which started running across print and digital mediums from October 7, 2021, also celebrates the proud association with Kiara Advani, setting the stage for a beautiful journey.

The new campaign reminds everyone to make the most of 'Now' and not miss out on opportunities waiting for the so-called 'right time'. The 'right time' is always 'Now' and it encourages people to do what they have been planning to do or dreaming of doing. It inspires one to start something new and to discover the best version of oneself.

Speaking on the association, Kiara said, "Jewellery holds a very special place in every girl's life. Choosing the right one is very important. I am delighted to be associated with a brand like 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' that has gained the trust of its customer over the years, renowned for its exquisite and unique jewellery designed by its famous karigars."

Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, CEO, 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' said, " 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' is proud to associate with Bollywood youth icon Kiara Advani as the new face of our brand. Kiara is an inspiration for today's young women and personifies the spirit of 'Now is the time'."

'Senco Gold and Diamonds' has more than 120 stores across India and has adopted an omnichannel strategy for reaching out to consumers. 'Zeuss Sports Entertainment Art Pvt Ltd' was instrumental in getting Kiara Advani and 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' together for this association.