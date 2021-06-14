Kiara completes seven years in B'wood

Kiara Advani recently completed seven glorious years in the Bollywood industry. On this occasion, the actor engaged in a virtual interaction with her fans across the nation.

On the call, Kiara thanked all her fans for the love and support she received over the years from them. Around 40 fan pages across the nation came together to celebrate her seven years in Bollywood. Fans from Delhi, Lucknow, Banglore and other cities ranging from different age groups united to shower their love on Kiara to celebrate the milestone.

Advani also shared some snippets from the interactions giving insights into the unique and interesting fan meet. Apart from answering some of their questions, she also crooned her favourite songs from her movies along with her fans.

Kiara's mother, who also made a brief appearance in the meet, revealed that she is a fan of her daughter's fans for their outstanding zeal and spirit. Bonding together on their admiration for Kiara, her mother and fans instantly hit it off, sharing the common complaint about lesser posts by the actor on social media.

Kiara Advani has been a part of films like 'Fugly', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Bharat Ane Nenu', 'Lust Stories', 'Kabir Singh', 'Good Newwz', 'Guilty', 'Indoo Ki Jawani' and others.

She will be seen in an upcoming film titled 'Shershaah', where she will be sharing the screen space with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, she is also a part of Aneez Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in lead roles.

Kiara will also be seen in Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles.