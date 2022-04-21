Kiara Advani introduces her character from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kiara Advani has been creating a wave in the industry with her impressive lineup of films. The actor, who was last seen in 'Shershaah' opposite Sidharth Malhotra, is now gearing up for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and her fan following cannot wait to see her magic on the big screen.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead, is the sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 release horror-comedy. While fans are looking forward to the much talked about horror-comedy, Kiara took the social media by storm today as she unveiled her look from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Taking to her 'Instagram' account, Kiara shared a motion poster featuring her picture wherein the 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' star had a petrified expression on her. The motion poster dropped a hint of horror as a scary hand appears on her head. Introducing herself as Reet, Kiara divulged some details about her character.

She wrote, "Meet Reet. Do not be fooled. She is not so sweet. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' releasing in cinemas on May 20, 2022!"

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' marks Kiara's second horror-comedy after Akshay Kumar starrer 'Laxmii'. Besides, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik for the first time. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the movie also stars Tabu in a key role. Meanwhile, she will be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.