Add the gift of happiness and a whole lot of joy to your Diwali celebrations with 'Khushiyan by Hilton' Diwali hampers. Hilton has thoughtfully curated their exquisite range of luxury hampers that include all the must-have goodies and delicious bites people love, such as Kimia dates and pistachio barfi, multi-seed and walnut laddoo, ragi and cardamom barfi, Mysore Pak, malai peda, kaju tokri and much more.

People can choose from 'Premium Khushiyan Mithai Box', 'Classic Khushiyan Mithai Box', 'Festive Khushiyan Mithai Box', 'Indian Signature', 'Sweet Indulgence', 'Celebration', 'Mini Treasure' and 'Treasure Trunk of Joy'.

The hamper price starts at Rs 675 plus taxes.

For bookings, contact: 8800094029, 8800495936

Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton, Gurugram, Baani Square; Sector 50, Gurugram - 122002