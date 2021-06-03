Khloe warns to sue Kimberly Alexander

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who is a mother to True Thompson and shares her with Tristan Thompson, recently threatened to sue a woman.

According to the latest report in 'TMZ', Khloe's lawyer shot off a letter to a woman named Kimberly Alexander, who claimed that Tristan is the father of her 4-year-old son.

Khloe's attorney, Lynda Goldman, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kimberly Alexander for faking a DM from the reality star recently.

"You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she would not say. You faked the whole thing and you have now publicly admitted it," read the legal document sent by Khloe's lawyer to Kimberly.

According to reports, Kimberly Alexander faked a screenshot of the DM which she allegedly received from Khloe.

"Hey. Let us talk. Listen at this point I want to get this resolved. I'm not trying to drag this any longer. How can we set up a second test and be done with this? We all know Tristan is a liar, so how can we do this and put it behind us?" read the alleged screenshot shared by Kimberly.

The alleged DM even showed Khloe's 'Instagram' profile picture and the verified blue checkmark. However, the DM was a fake one. As per Daily Mail's source, Kimberly photo-shopped the screenshot to look like the DM came from Khloe.

In the past, Kimberly had demanded Tristan undergo paternity tests. Khloe's lawyer stated that Tristan underwent these tests twice and the results proved that the athlete was not Kimberly's son's father. He also stated in the legal document that the tests were carried out at 'reputable labs'.