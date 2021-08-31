Khloe slams media & trolls for 'terrorising' her

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about facing criticism from the trolls.

The 37-year-old 'Good American' founder took to 'Twitter' and in a series of tweets called out the media and public out: "Some of you are just making up anything and swear it is the truth as if you know what is going on. The truth is never good or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."

"It is so old at this point. It is always something about people creating fake news about me and terrorising me about something they are creating. Without anyone knowing any facts, it is some weird thing. I will never understand why people take their time to be cruel. They spend their energy saying horrible things as opposed to maybe nothing at all or uplifting somebody else," she added.

Khloe also talked about staying away from social media, agreeing with another fan: "I have been on this vibe recently. My mental health needs it. I love you boo."

In the past, Khloe had been repeatedly called out for her on-again-off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson, who has cheated on the reality TV star multiple times. The two share a daughter, True.

Tristan first cheated on Khloe when she was pregnant with their daughter True back in 2018. Since then, Kardashian and Thompson have remained co-parents but

regularly fuel reconciliation rumours. A few months back, the duo was reportedly planning their next pregnancy before a woman came forward alleging the NBA athlete of cheating on Khloe with her.