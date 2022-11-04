'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' trailer - A fierce standoff between Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary

Returning to its crime-drama roots, 'Netflix India' recently unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', starring Karan Tacker as an ethical policeman in lawless Bihar. Produced by Neeraj Pandey, the series is directed by Bhav Dhulia.

The two-minute trailer teases a standoff between the police and common criminals. 'Khakee' is set between the years 2000 and 2006 and examines the nexus between crime and politics. Karan Tacker plays an idealist cop who declares that he 'wants to make a difference'.

"Power doesn't corrupt people, people corrupt power," he could be seen saying, as he promises everyone that he will defeat the local gangster, played by Avinash Tiwary in brownface.

Neeraj Pandey is best known as the director of hit films such as 'A Wednesday', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Special 26'. He made his streaming debut with the 'Disney+ Hotstar' series 'Special OPS', starring KK Menon and also featuring Karan Tacker.

"This cop and crime thriller, set in the early 2000s, from the heartland of Bihar is a big story which we have been wanting to create and share for some time and through the directorial lens of Bhav Dhulia and the production expertise of my partner Shital Bhatia, we have endeavoured to bring the flavour alive with the tonality and treatment. Shot in extremely trying circumstances at Jharkhand and Bihar across multiple COVID waves, it boasts of a talented ensemble depicting strong characters which we hope will resonate with the local and the global 'Netflix' audiences," said the director.

'Khakee" The Bihar Chapter' also stars Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna and others. It'll be released on November 25.