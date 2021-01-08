KGF 2 becomes the most liked teaser in just 10 Hours

The makers released the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming action film 'KGF 2'. The teaser, which was released on

the occasion of Yash's birthday on January 8, got 44 million views within a few hours with 3.4 million likes.

The teaser gave a little sneak peek into the battlefield where Rocky bhai will have a face-off with Adheera. It also gave some glimpses of Sanjay as Adheera and Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen. However, Rocky's towering presence in the teaser and the last scene where he lights up his cigarette with the barrel of a gun sent fans into a frenzy.

On his role in chapter two of 'KGF', Yash shared, "Chapter one was an introduction to Rocky, his personality, his world and his hunger to overcome his demons. In 'KGF 2', you will see some different shades of Rocky that you have not seen before. It will be a bigger action-packed and emotional ride!"

"We have worked just as hard, if not more, in putting together 'KGF 2' and made the film bigger in scale. The success of chapter one has empowered us to do better and we

hope to please and entertain our existing audience and also widen the audience and fan base for 'KGF Chapter 2'. The agenda is to entertain our audience," he added.