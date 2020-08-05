Kevin hart, Katy and others defend Ellen

Los Angeles: Actor Kevin Hart and pop star Katy Perry came out in support of popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres in the wake of allegations of a toxic work environment on the sets of her talk show. Dozens of employees of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' came forward in an explosive report from 'Buzzfeed', alleging sexual harassment and misconduct by some of the show's top executive producers as well as the existing culture of bullying.

DeGeneres had been accused of creating and enabling the toxic environment on the show's sets.

Hart took to 'Instagram' and posted a photo from his past visit to the show and said that DeGeneres always treated him and his family with utmost respect.

"It is crazy to see my friend go through what she is going through publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she is one of the dopest people on the planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day one," the actor said. He also called social media a "crazy world of negativity" and said he stands by DeGeneres.

He added, "This hate has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon. This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences. It is simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen."

Perry also spoke about her positive experiences with the host.

"I know I cannot speak for anyone else's experience besides my own, but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen and on the show. I think we all have witnessed the light and continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love and a hug, friend," the singer tweeted.

Veteran actor Diane Keaton and 'That 70's show' alum Ashton Kutcher also came out in defense of DeGeneres.

She took to 'Instagram' and said that she always "enjoyed" her visits to the 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

"I always enjoyed my visits to Ellen's show. I have seen how the audience exudes happiness and gratitude. She gives back to so many including me," the actor said.

Kutcher shared his own experience on the show and said that DeGeneres always treated him with "kindness".