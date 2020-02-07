Keoghan exits 'Y: The Last Man'

Los Angeles: Dunkirk star Barry Keoghan is no longer attached with FX series 'Y: The Last Man'.

The 27-year-old Irish actor was set to play a pivotal role in the Diane Lane-fronted show, which received a straight-to-series order in 2019, reported Variety.

Based on DC Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the show is set in a post-apocalyptic world after a cataclysmic event has decimated every male, save for one lone human. Keoghan was cast as Yorick Brown in the series in 2018. His character was described as a young man who is quick to use humour to deflect from his problems.

The show's cast also includes Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

Eliza Clark is the showrunner on the series. She came aboard after the exit of Michael Green and Aida Mashaka in 2018.

Keoghan is currently working Marvel big-budget superhero saga The Eternals.

The film, directed by Chloe Zhao, will hit the theatres in November.