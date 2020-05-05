Keep the music flowing!

More than a month of total lockdown for all of us was something inconceivable, yet man's adaptability is such that in our own ways we have successfully carved out a new way of living. It was illuminating to speak to four musicians of caliber - two senior, established doyens and two making waves in the current scenario.



Abhishek Borkar belongs to a family of musicians; his father Pt Shekhar Borkar learned from the legendary Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, son of the founder of the Maihar Senia Gharana. Abhishek is an innovative sarodiya who has brought in a new 'ang' in his playing; during the lockdown, he has also been instrumental in setting up an online baithak style recital all day long platform for musicians, called Artists United. In his words: "I have always been an introvert, a recluse, so in some ways, the quarantine hasn't changed much in my life. I spend most of my day in my studio, my sarod hardly a foot away from me at all times. Yes, I'm a tiny bit more helpful around the house during the lockdown, with helping my parents in daily household work. But 'riyaz' time and skype classes remain as they were. I recently started working on a new album that I had been procrastinating about.

A lot of artistes believe that this is the time to introspect, to reflect, but I believe this pondering and introspection should be happening throughout a musician's life, not just during a pandemic.

With the advent of this coronavirus, and with so many concerts being cancelled, came the idea to continue being in touch with the audience. Artists United was formed to create a roof for artistes to come together and express themselves without the fear of judgment, without bias. This virus has humbled all of us into realizing that we are equals - facing the same threat, the same danger."

Saketharaman is a young Carnatic classical vocalist, winner of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Yuva award, and today a much sought after singer. One of the last disciples of the iconic Vidwan Lalgudi Jayaraman, Saketharaman is known for his erudition as well as creativity. For him, the lockdown has meant:

"This is a great time to bond more with my kids. Musically I have been able to focus more on voice techniques. I am using this time to compose pallavis (compositions) and learn some classics. The pace of my singing has become more relaxed and I am able to enjoy my music even more now. Sometimes when we have too many concerts, we actually miss soaking into the depth of music.

I strongly believe music has great healing power. I am studying the therapeutic impact of music; a 'grantha' called Raga Chikitsa that describes in detail the healing effects of every raga.

During the lockdown, I conceptualised a programme to showcase the evolution of ragas in Carnatic music and presented it digitally. I felt it is important to understand our roots and culture - it meant going back to 500 BCE.

I have intensified my workout regime; but, that said, I am eager to be back on the concert stage."

Vidushi Shruti Sadolikar, currently Vice-Chancellor at Bhatkhande University in Lucknow and one of the senior-most representatives of the Jaipur Attrauli Gharana was at home in Mumbai as lockdown started. For her:

"Lockdown has been a time of introspection as well as a lot of domestic duties that I have not had to do for a long time. So initially, I was tired out, unable to wake up early for my morning riyaaz, and was involved in the logistics of living.

I would say the most significant take away for me has been the time to sift through so many packed away boxes and discover wonderful old 'bandishes' amongst my scholarly father's things. (Pt Wamanrao Sadolikar was an amazing musician who had earnt from Ustad Bhurji Khan son of the founder of the Jaipur Attrauli Gharana Ustad Alladiya Khan, as well as being a musicologist). My book on my father is progressing at a faster rate due to this undiscovered material of his. I am also able to teach my students for a prolonged time daily which is very satisfying. For me, conveying to my shishyas the importance of understanding music is paramount; more relevant than a 'recital' where one merely 'recites' what has been learnt up."

Ustad Shujaat Khan, 7th generation descendent sitariya of the premier sitar playing Gharana (the Imdadkhani Gharana) makes musical magic with the first stroke of his sitar. In his inimitable easy-goingg, unpretentious style, the maestro said:

"This lockdown has not affected my daily routine at all. Apart from the fact that I am not travelling and performing, my routine is unchanged. I still wake up early, walk my dogs, play my sitar, walk for an hour, rest after lunch, again walk, watch TV, sleep. Quite boring really! We eat every frugally and simply at home. In any case, I never drink or smoke, or eat pan masala so procuring all of these in lockdown is no issue at all. Actually, when I think of it, my life is quite minimalistic; I have just 4 sets of cream and 4 sets of kurtas pyjamas. That's all I need. I would say, now more than ever, I practise 'niksen' (the Dutch concept of doing nothing at all, just sitting).

Of course, this is a period of anxiety; there is the fear of the future, when will my income resume. But anxiety is a part of life. This is human nature, to want what we don't have. As a shayir puts it 'Jo tammana barr na aaye umr bhar, umr bhar uski tamanna keejeeye'

